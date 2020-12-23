Coming up: Grand office for Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh with an eye on 2022

lucknow

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:39 IST

The Samajwadi Party will build a sprawling and grand camp office for its national president Akhilesh Yadav in his parliamentary constituency of Azamgarh. It will also be known as the Purvanchal office of the Samajwadi Party. The foundation laying ceremony of the camp office will take place after Makar Sankrati on January 14.

SP’s Azamgarh district unit president Hawaldar Yadav said whenever Akhilesh visited Azamgarh, a large number of party workers came to see him. Due to space crunch at circuit house or wherever he stayed, it was inconvenient for party workers to meet him. Therefore, the Azamgarh unit of the party recently held a meeting and decided to build an office for the national president in Azamgarh.

“A group of people, including diehard supporters and workers of the party, have come forward to donate around one acre of the land in Anwarganj for the proposed office of the SP national president,” said Hawaldar Yadav. He added that the process of land registry would be completed soon.

Initially, there is plan to make four rooms and a big meeting hall. Two rooms, one for office purpose and another for private use, will be made for the party president. The office will be ready before June 2021. After the office is built, there will be no space crunch. During his visit to Azamgarh, Akhilesh will stay in the office and meet party workers conveniently.

Yadav said the proposed office was around 6 km off Maduri airstrip. After construction of the office in Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav’s visit to his parliamentary constituency would certainly increase.

According to a party insider, the party office is being made in Azamgarh keeping in view, the mission 2022. The party chief’s office will help cover all the assembly constituencies in eastern UP districts, including Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Ballia, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Mau, Bhadohi, and Mirzapur.