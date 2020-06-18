e-paper
Committee formed in Uttar Pradesh to probe for fake appointments of teachers

The move is taken after Anamika Shukla case came to light which pertains to the appointment of teachers allegedly using fake documents in schools across the state.

lucknow Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Recently, three more persons have been arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh on Monday in connection with Anamika Shukla case.
A committee has been formed under the Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh to investigate for the appointment of teachers based upon the fake certificates in educational institutions of the state.

The move is taken after Anamika Shukla case came to light which pertains to the appointment of teachers allegedly using fake documents in schools across the state.

Recently, three more persons have been arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh on Monday in connection with Anamika Shukla case.

Notably, Shukla on June 10 appeared before Gonda basic education officer and alleged that her educational certificates were “misused” to take up jobs at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Schools.

The case came to light after an FIR was lodged against Shukla for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 1 crore in salary for over a year from 25 different schools.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

