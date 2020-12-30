Cong legal wing to help ‘victims of police excesses’

lucknow

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 20:02 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asked its legal wing to extend full cooperation and support to victims of alleged police excesses in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) being organised in the state and across India, according to a senior leader of the party.

“Congress general secretary has asked the organisation of advocates associated with the party to extend cooperation and support to the victims of police atrocities in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) being organized in the state and India,” said senior Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid.

He was speaking to media persons after leading a delegation of advocates associated with his party to meet Priyanka at the UPCC headquarters here on Monday.

Khurshid said the party had worked out a detailed document incorporating the incidents of police action against those peacefully protesting against CAA.

“No other organisation or party has worked so extensively to collect the facts that have been incorporated in the memorandum submitted to governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan here on Monday,” he said, adding the Congress would move Allahabad high court with all these documents, hoping the high court would take action on the issue.