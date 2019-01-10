Constable frames Dalit brothers to get his kin acquitted in Rae Bareli

Two Dalit brothers, accused of gang rape and languishing in Rae Bareli district jail for the past 18 days, were released on Wednesday after charges against them were found to be false.

Probe revealed that the brothers were falsely implicated by a constable posted at Reserve Police Lines in Allahabad in connivance with his woman friend who had registered gang rape case against the brothers in Rae Bareli’s Unchahar police station. The accused constable Sunil Kumar Shukla had fabricated false case against the brothers to mount pressure for the release of his own brother Saroj Kumar Shukla who was in jail under rape allegations levelled by wife of one of the Dalit brothers.

The two brothers were freed on Wednesday after the court of Additional District Judge ordered their release on the basis of police probe that exposed the constable’s criminal conspiracy.

Circle officer (CO) of Dalmau, Vineet Kumar Singh, who was supervising officer of the case, said the police on Tuesday had sent the report to the court for release of the two brothers under section 169 of Criminal Procedure Code after finding the case against them were false and fabricated.

He said the Dalit brothers worked as labourers and the fake case had hit them financially. He said their families were struggling to get their meals for the past 18 days.

Sharing further details, the CO said a 21-year-old woman, a resident of Kandrawa, Unchahar had lodged gang rape case against the two brothers on December 20, 2018. He said the complainant told that she was offered lift by the two brothers to drop her to Unchahar town area and they raped her after holding her hostage at a deserted place.

“On the woman’s complaint, the brothers were arrested and sent to jail on December 23, 2018 after registering an FIR under IPC section 376-D against them. But I had suspicion that there was some mala fide intention after finding that the wife of one of the two brothers had lodged the FIR of rape and ‘atrocities on Scheduled Caste’ against one Saroj Kumar Shukla on April 8, 2018 and he is in jail since then,” he stated.

He said startling facts surfaced when police crosschecked the background of the gang rape complainant. He said it was found that the complainant was in continuous touch with Saroj Kumar Shukla’s brother Sunil Kumar Shukla, who is a constable and posted at Reserve Police Lines in Allahabad.

Moreover, the complainant along with the constable had gone to meet Saroj in Rae Bareli district jail on December 20. Later in the night, she dialled up 100 number of police control room and accused the two brothers of gang rape, he added.

The CO said the complainant, however, denied knowing the constable and his brother but report from the jail administration confirmed that she had met Saroj Kumar Shukla and mentioned him as her friend in the visitor’s register.

Box: Action against constable

Circle officer Vineet Kumar Singh said action under 182 Criminal Procedure Code against the constable and his woman friend will be initiated for misleading the police and fabricating the facts to frame innocent people. He said senior police officials of Prayagraj district will be intimated about the constable’s act and stern action, like his termination from services, would be recommended.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 07:58 IST