e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Covid-19 cases in Lucknow’s Sadar area increasing: Report

Covid-19 cases in Lucknow’s Sadar area increasing: Report

Lucknow Joint Commissioner Naveen Arora said that 33 cases were reported in the last two days so around 6,000- 7,000 people have come under quarantine in the area.

lucknow Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:26 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 735 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh including 11 deaths.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 735 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh including 11 deaths. (PTI file photo )
         

Lucknow Joint Commissioner Naveen Arora on Thursday said Sadar area has become the most sensitive zone in the state capital after 60 locals tested positive for coronavirus and added the people did not practice social distancing and violated lockdown norms.

“Sadar area has become the most sensitive zone of Lucknow. Coronavirus cases from this area are increasing and 60 people from this area have infected so far. The infection started from 12 people who were Jamaatis. After analysis, we found that people here did not practice social distancing and there were physical contact of people and lockdown norms were also violated,” Arora told reporters here.

“A man who was in the Covid-19 hotspot zone was selected for ration distribution in the area. A man named Ashfaq (infected with Covid-19) was working in the community kitchen of cantonment for seven days. These two men distributed either food or ration to several people,” he said.

Speaking further, Arora said: “A Maulvi (cleric) who had coronavirus infection continued to meet people and he was in regular contact with people. I don’t know whether he knew he had an infection or not. Namaz was also offered there. These are the reasons why cases increased and we are not able to control it now... People are behaving irresponsibly here. They have to stop it immediately,” he said.

The commissioner said that 33 cases were reported in the last two days so around 6,000- 7,000 people have come under quarantine in the area. “We are conducting their medical check-ups. If some more cases crop up, their families will be sent to institutional quarantine,” he said.

Arora said that force deployment has been increased in the Sadar area. “We have put up barricades and monitoring the area through drones. 20 CCTVs cameras will be installed in the area,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 735 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh including 11 deaths.

tags
top news
‘Lockdown no solution to beat coronavirus’: Rahul Gandhi messages Centre
‘Lockdown no solution to beat coronavirus’: Rahul Gandhi messages Centre
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
LIVE: Fatal to declare early victory over Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Fatal to declare early victory over Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi
India may see first contraction in 40 years on lockdown extension
India may see first contraction in 40 years on lockdown extension
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Apple iPhone SE 2020’s RAM and battery specs revealed
Apple iPhone SE 2020’s RAM and battery specs revealed
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news