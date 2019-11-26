Defence Expo 2020: UP government hands over venue to HAL to begin preparations

lucknow

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:51 IST

The state government on Tuesday handed over to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) the allotment letter for the land where Defence Expo 2020 will be organised.

The ministry of defence has made HAL the nodal agency for conducting the four-day expo scheduled to begin in Lucknow on February 5, 2020.

The mega event will be organised at the sprawling venue of Vrindavan Yojana Sector-15 on the PGI road. The land belongs to the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad.

Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary and CEO, UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority, said, “The land was formally handed over to the HAL so that they can begin preparations for the 11th Defence Expo.”

Companies from across the world will take part in the expo -- slated to be the biggest till date --and showcase their weaponry and defence equipment.

The HAL will also be responsible to oversee other preparations such as emergency services, catering and management of entry-exit points. The company will display the indigenous fighter jet ‘Tejas’, manufactured by it, as well as the ‘Dhruv helicopter’ at the expo.

Companies setting up their stalls at the expo and willing to invest in the defence corridor coming up in Bundelkhand would be able to send their officials to the region for site visit and select land for their projects, said officials.

The state government has made its defence and aerospace manufacturing policy more lucrative for investors by offering tax rebates for those willing to set up units in Bundelkhand and offering sops to those willing to run simultaneous skill development courses.

To recall, the Yogi government came up with the UP Defence and Manufacturing Policy 2018 after PM Narendra Modi announced the defence industrial corridor for Bundelkhand region.