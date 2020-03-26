Develop home delivery mechanism for rural areas too: UP chief secretary

lucknow

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:50 IST

Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Thursday stressed the need for the earliest start of the system of home delivery of medicines and grocery items in all districts of the state during the lockdown period.

He also directed the officials to develop a location-based mobile app for the people to order delivery of goods.

Reviewing the lockdown situation at a meeting here, he said a home delivery mechanism should be put in place for rural areas too. The list of medicine shops with their phone numbers should be put up on government websites at the district and state levels, Tiwari added.

He said while delivery vehicles should not be stopped at any cost, they should not be allowed to carry passengers. He said passes for personnel handling essential services should be issued immediately. Marking should necessarily be done at medical and grocery shops to maintain social distance, he said.

The chief secretary said ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers should be engaged to keep a watch on all the people who had come from outside a district. The control rooms should informed immediately in case any such person showed symptoms of Covid-19, he added.

Tiwari directed officials to ensure that food packets were made available through the community kitchen to patients’ attendants staying in shelters.

Agriculture production commissioner Alok Sinha, industrial development commissioner Alok Tandon, and additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi were among others present at the meeting.