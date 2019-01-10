Dialling goodwill: This SP strives to endear subordinates with b’day greetings

“Hello! Good morning! Superintendent of police here. Wish you a very Happy Birthday!”

And with this greeting to his subordinates, begins the day of SP Bahraich Dr Gaurav Grover. The unexpected greetings from ‘Boss’ pleasantly surprises, and, no doubt, has a big psychological impact on the personnel.

The SP came up with the idea to let the men and women under him know that the department cares for them. Unlike several private sector banks and other companies that send birthday wishes to their customers, the SP personally calls his subordinates and conveys his best wishes.

As a routine, Grover daily inspects the service book of his employees and then wishes all the subordinates whose birthdays fall that day. Not only the phone call but birthday wishes along with name and photographs of the employees are also displayed on the TV screen of the SP office for the day.

The SP’s public relations officer JK Singh said that there were around 2,000 employees including constables and circle officers, and the SP wishes all those employees whose birthday falls that day. Singh said that Grover began sending out greetings from the New Year. To collect the date of birth of employee, the service book data was sorted and a date-wise list has been prepared.

Gaytri Yadav, a constable deployed at the City Kotwali, whose birthday was on Wednesday, said she was pleasantly taken aback when she received the phone call of the police chief and felt very happy when he wished her happy birthday. Yadav said that she was serving in the department since 2011 but till date no police head had wished her in such a familiar way.

Ram Teerath Vishwakarma, a constable of dial 100 team of Dargah Police, said that such kind of appreciation and wishes from the head of the department gives energy to work harder. It sounds very personal the police head was wishing him with his first name.

Priya Tripathi, whose birthday was on Tuesday, said that she could not believe her ears and thought that someone was pulling her leg. She said that she remained in shock for most part of the day when she later realised that it was Dr Grover, indeed, who had wished her.

The SP had set an example of humanity by providing medical assistance to two injured youths who sustained injuries in a road accident. However, the SP said he was not doing anything special and doing his routine duty.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 13:01 IST