Donate books, help set up community libraries in UP

Teachers of government-run primary schools in UP are running a campaign ‘Donate Books for Children’. The idea is to motivate people to donate books so that community libraries could be set up in schools for the benefit of poor students and others.

For greater reach, the teachers have taken this campaign to social media. A twitter account ‘Donate Books for Children’ is created to spread awareness among Netizens. In this account, teachers are posting photographs of those who voluntarily came forward to donate books to schools.

Citizens wanting to donate books can also do the needful by accessing the facebook page, ‘Donate your books for students of rural area’.

“Students, for whom books of previous class are of no use, can donate them for setting up the libraries,” said coordinator of this initiative, Avnindra Singh Jadaun, teacher in Upper Primary School of Etawah district.

He credited director basic education, Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh, who suggested him to launch a campaign for collecting books and setting up libraries in schools.

Launched towards the end of 2018, the team of Mission Shikshan Samwad, a voluntary group of government school teachers, is fuelling the campaign. Now, every district has a coordinator.

“Each time we receive messages from donors that they want to give away a few books, the district coordinator contacts them over phone and gets the books collected for the library,” said a teacher coordinator.

After being collected, the books are segregated as per the need of schools. If a school is up to primary level, elementary books are sent there, and if teachers feel books are good enough for students of class 6, 7 and 8, these are sent to upper primary schools in the district, he added.

Once 100-200 books are collected, they are handed over to a particular government-run primary and upper primary school so that students can benefit from it.

So far, Moradabad district coordinator teacher Sanyogita Malik has collected more than 3,000 books and distributed them among several government schools. “I used social media (facebook) to reach out to donors. People from Uttarakhand saw the messages and sent us story books,” she said.

In Hapur, cordinator Komal Tewari collected 2,000 books. Of these, 100 were donated by block education officer, Munshi Lal Patel and 81 by coordinator Bhupendra Singh. Teachers Rubina and Rasad Naqvi donated about 146 and 100 books respectively.

Shivam Singh, a teacher in Jaunpur, convinced a bookshop, Swaraj Pustak Bhandar to donate 3,000 books to at least 50 government schools. Proprietor RP Singh said, “We will donate another 7,000 books. As a bookshop owner, it is my pleasure to help poor students have easy access to quality books so they benefit from them.”

The campaign is gradually catching up in districts like Ambedkar Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and other cities. By the end of this academic session, teachers would give more impetus to this campaign during summer recess, said Avnindra Singh.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 14:09 IST