E Sreedharan resigns from Lucknow Metro

Metro Man E Sreedharan has resigned from the post of chief adviser of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC).

Along with him, a few other senior officials have also decided to end their association with the LMRC.

Sources said Sreedharan has cited old age and deteriorating health as reasons behind his resignation. He is 87.

“He has expressed his desire to leave us and his resignation has been forwarded to the state government,” confirmed Kumar Keshav, managing director (MD), LMRC.

He was appointed the chief adviser of Lucknow Metro in February 2014.

A retired Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, he was initially reluctant to take up the assignment but came on board for the prestigious project only after the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav personally requested him to do so.

LMRC officials admit that he played an instrumental role in planning and completion of the Lucknow Metro well before time.

Credited with playing a lead role in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro, he was awarded the Padma Shri (2001) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008) for his role in changing the face of public transport in India.

Meanwhile, another senior LMRC official Mahendra Kumar has also decided to end his association with the LMRC as director, rolling stock.

He has been associated with the functioning of Lucknow Metro since its inception.

Sources said the kind of modern coaches which Lucknow Metro is using were conceptualized by him. June 30 would be the last working day of Kumar with Lucknow Metro.

Last year, director, civil services, Daljeet Singh had left Lucknow Metro.

Sources in the LMRC indicated that the slow progress in the implementation of the second phase of Lucknow Metro — from Charbagh to Vasantkunj — could be a reason behind resignations of senior officials.

LMRC officials, however, refused to comment on the allegations.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 00:41 IST