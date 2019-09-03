Editors Guild condemns FIR against UP journalist

lucknow

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 09:49 IST

Police on Sunday booked two persons, including ‘journalist’ Pawan Jaiswal, for allegedly making and circulating a video of roti and salt being served to the students of a government primary school in Shuir area of Mirazpur district last month. The duo has been charged under several sections, including criminal conspiracy. The other accused, Rajkumar Pal, who works as a representative of the village head, has been arrested, said cops.

The Editors Guild of India has described as “cruel” and a “classic case of shooting the messenger” the filing of the FIR against the journalist.

The Guild, in a statement, said it condemns the Uttar Pradesh government’s action of filing the FIR against Jaiswal.

“It is shocking that instead of taking action to fix what is wrong on the ground, the government has filed criminal cases against the journalist. Even if the government believes that his report is wrong, there are easy and conventional redresses available. Using the IPC and police is no way to respond to this,” the Guild said and urged the state government to withdraw these cases forthwith and ensure that the journalist is not put to any further harm or harassment.

Basic education minister Satish Dwivedi said the action against the journalist for merely exposing corruption and highlighting reality should not have been taken. “I will ask the SP on what basis police have acted,” Dwivedi said.

The Samajwadi Party termed the filing of the FIR as an attack on “free and fearless journalism”, with its president Akhilesh Yadav saying that everyone should unite for the freedom of expression.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, denied the allegations.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 09:49 IST