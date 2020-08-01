e-paper
Lucknow / Eid al-Adha celebrations subdued in most parts of UP following lockdown

Eid al-Adha celebrations subdued in most parts of UP following lockdown

In Lucknow, markets remained shut in prominent areas such as Hazratganj, Aminabad, Gomtinagar, Indiranagar, Latouche Road, Alambagh, Hewett Road, Aliganj and Gudumba. There was also less movement of people on the streets of the state capital.

lucknow Updated: Aug 01, 2020 14:35 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Celebrations of Eid al-Adha were subdued in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday following the imposition of weekend lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Lucknow, markets remained shut in prominent areas such as Hazratganj, Aminabad, Gomtinagar, Indiranagar, Latouche Road, Alambagh, Hewett Road, Aliganj and Gudumba. There was also less movement of people on the streets of the state capital.

Imam of Lucknow Eidgah Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali told PTI, “Only five people offered namaaz at Lucknow’s Eidgah. Most people offered namaaz at their homes, and also did ‘qurbaani’ in their homes. Ninety per cent of people completed their prayers in the early morning itself. By and large, there was silence in most parts of the city.” In Pratapgarh and Gorakhpur as well the Eid festivaities were rather subdued as people stayed indoors and celebrated the festival in their homes itself.

In Allahabad, people offered namaaz while observing social distancing and prayed for the eradication of novelcoronavirus, while the festival was celebrated in a very subdued manner in Barabanki as well.

