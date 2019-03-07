Enraged over love marriage, man fires at son-in-law in Lucknow

A man who was livid at his step-daughter’s love marriage, allegedly shot at her husband in Gudamba area early on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victim is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Inspector of Gudamba police station Ravindra Kumar Rai said the injured, Manish Kumar Yadav, 25, worked in a motor workshop here and lived with his wife Priyanshi Yadav in a rented room in Bahadurpur locality of Gudamba.

He said the couple had got married in April 2018 despite opposition from Priyanshi’s stepfather Rasraj Yadav. He said Rasraj and his family had strained relations with the couple since then and had even threatened them with dire consequences in the past.

The victim’s elder brother Ram Singh Yadav told the police Manish had said during treatment at the trauma centre that he was shot at when he stepped out of his house to go to work, at around 6 am.

He said the victim told him that Rasraj opened fire at him from behind and was about fire again but had to flee as locals rushed to his rescue after hearing the gunshot.

The inspector said the police had registered an FIR under IPC Section 307 for attempt to murder against Rasraj and were carrying out raids for his arrest.

