Ensuring justice for slain party workers more important than alliance, says Akhilesh Yadav

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government for delay in action against assailants involved in the murders of SP workers, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that for him at present, ensuring justice for his party workers who were killed recently was far more important than the alliance.

His comments were in response to alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati’s statement earlier in the day wherein she said that her party would contest the by-polls on 11 UP assembly seats on its own.

During the day, Akhilesh visited the house of Samajwadi Party district unit panchayat member Vijay Yadav, who was murdered recently in Ghazipur.

Responding to queries from media persons at Vijay Yadav’s house, Akhilesh said, “Hamare liye ganthbandhan iss samay jaroori nahi hai, jis party worker ki hatya hui hai usko nyay dilana hamare liye jaroori hai (Alliance is not important for us at this moment. Ensuring that party workers who were killed recently get justice is more important for us).”

Akhilesh further said: “Elections will keep taking place as per schedule in future also. But would Vijay Yadav ever come back, will district panchayat member (Lal Ji Yadav), who was killed in Jaunpur, ever be back? Therefore, ensuring justice to them is my first priority. This government should give justice to them.”

“Vijay Yadav was a dedicated worker of SP. He was district panchayat member. He was killed recently. But no assailants have been arrested yet,” Akhilesh said, asking the government why there was delay in cracking the murder case of SP workers. “I want to tell this government, which makes tall claims about the law and order, to ensure arrest of those involved in these cases,” Akhilesh said, adding that security and arms licence should be provided to Vijay Yadav’s family.

Referring to the murder case of BJP worker in Amethi, in which all accused were arrested, SP chief said that (after murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Amethi), a minister (Union minister Smriti Irani) visited Amethi and gave shoulder to the bier of her party worker. Soon after her visit, police swung into action and all the accused involved in the murder were arrested.

Akhilesh Yadav said that several Samajwadi Party workers were murdered in the state in recent past, proving that the law and order was in very bad condition.

Akhilesh said, if needed, the Samajwadi Party would “struggle to ensure justice for the slain party workers.”

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 09:33 IST