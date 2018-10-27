Films will happen but right now focused on TV, says Kinshuk Vaidya

Kinshuk Vaidya, the adorable child artiste from yesteryear’s show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, is relishing his latest stint in the television industry with many new serials coming his way.

Recalling his initial days the young actor says, “I was spotted on my terrace when I was busy flying a kite at the age of four for a Marathi film, Dhangad Dhinga. And then there was no looking back as I got to be one of the kid characters in the Bollywood film Raju Chacha. Then Shaka Laka...happened and I got a full-fledged kids’ show where I was the protagonist. The show was a hit and I become a known face among kids. Then I decided to take a study break and complete my studies.”

Kinshuk wanted to be fighter pilot and was moving towards fulfilling his childhood dream.

“All was going fine. I opted for science and was moving in the right direction until my eyesight become weak came in way of my dream to become a fighter pilot. My life took a 360 degree turn and I had to plan it all again. It was then that I again turned back to TV as this was something I had done and was an easy choice,” he says.

“Once I decided to go back to TV I went for acting classes and also trained in dance and action. That’s how you become a complete package. Soon I got shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka and Woh Apna Sa and then I was on a roll and work was going fine. Then I was offered warrior prince Arjun’s character for Karn Sangini, the show that went on air recently and is based on epic Mahabharata’s sub plot, a love triangle between Arjun, Karn and princess Uruvi,” says Kinshuk.

For this role Kinshuk went through a tough training.

“Playing such characters is not easy as it takes a lot of training and workshops to understand and then play the role. We had many workshops based on sword and archery training. Also we studied our characters in detail and understood their psyche. Arjun is such a character that has been portrayed numerous times so I had to play it with conviction and at the same time add my nuances to it,” he says.

On too many mythological shows on TV, he says: “Yes every other channel has some mythological show on their list. The reason is simple as in the past such shows have done fairly well so everyone wants to try their hand and make a show that clicks with the audience.”

Like many of his counterparts Kinshuk too wishes to do films in future and awaits a good script with a decent role.

“I’ll be lying if I say I don’t want to do films. I want to be a part of a Hindi film as soon as possible but I also know everything is destined. So at present I am concentrating on whatever is in my hand,” says Kinshuk.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 15:57 IST