Home / Lucknow / FIR against Moradabad firm for supply of poor quality ration in Lucknow

FIR against Moradabad firm for supply of poor quality ration in Lucknow

The firm was given the supply contract on the assurance of supply of proper quality products.The distribution of poor quality ration kits was immediately stopped and alternative arrangements are being made.

lucknow Updated: May 08, 2020 11:34 IST
The contract of ration supply was allotted to the Moradabad firm through e-tendering after they agreed to supply the required material at the cost of 630 per kit.
The Lucknow district administration lodged an FIR against a Moradabad-based firm for supplying poor quality ration during the lockdown, on Wednesday night. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 188 for disobeying government order, 420 for fraud, as well as section 51 of Epidemic Act.

A senior district administration official said so far one FIR is registered with Qaiserbagh police station in connection with poor quality of ration meant for supplying to the public during the lockdown. He said that the rations kits were supplied in different areas under four tehsils of Lucknow district— Sadar, Sarojininagar, Mohanlalganj and Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT).

“So far, one FIR has been registered for poor quality of ration kits in the entire district but we are consulting legal experts, and if required, three more FIRs will be filed in Sarojininagar, Mohanlalganj and BKT police stations,” he said.

He said that the FIR registered with Qaiserbagh police station is against the authorities of the firm— Shakti Bhog Products, Moradabad. He said that the FIR was registered after the district authorities found that the quality of Dal, Atta and rice supplied in the ration kit was not of good quality. He said that the firm was given the supply contract on the assurance of supply of proper quality products. He said the distribution of poor quality ration kits was immediately stopped and alternative arrangements are being made. He said that the firm also violated other norms mentioned while allotting the contract for supply of ration products.

He said that the contract of ration supply was allotted to the Moradabad firm through e-tendering after they agreed to supply the required material at the cost of 630 per kit. He said the official of Epidemic Cell Kuldeep Jaiswal has lodged an FIR in this connection on the direction of district magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

Additional DCP West Vikas Chandra Tripathi said a sub-inspector Tehsildar Verma of Qaiserbagh police station has been made the investigation officer of the case and asked to complete the probe on a priority basis.

