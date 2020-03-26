e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / First corona +tive case from Baghpat, UP count rises to 43

First corona +tive case from Baghpat, UP count rises to 43

lucknow Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Five new coronavirus positive cases were reported on Thursday, including the first case from Baghpat district, which took the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh to 43.

The 32-year-old Baghpat man, who contracted the infection, had returned recently from Dubai and felt discomfort in breathing after which he contacted the district hospital. His sample was taken and it tested positive for coronavirus.

“He is presently admitted to hospital in Baghpat,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of KGMU, where the samples of all five positive cases were tested.

“Another positive case is a 24-year-old man from Agra. He has a travel history from a foreign country,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer in the health department. This is Agra’s 9th case.

“The number of corona patients who have been cured has gone up from 11 to 14 as three more in Noida were declared recovered,” said Dr Agrawal.

“A 21-year-old woman from Noida also tested positive. Her parents had tested positive earlier this week,” said Dr Singh.

Another 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man from Noida, stated to be relatives and contacts of a old case, tested positive. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 43. The patients are admitted to hospitals in Noida, from where maximum 14 cases have been reported.

Over 30,000 people are under surveillance in the state, which has eight testing labs functional.

In all 1,937 samples have been tested in the state till now and positive cases have been reported from Agra (9), Ghaziabad (3), Noida (14), Lucknow (8), Lakhimpur-Kheri (1), Pilibhit (2), Kanpur (1), Moradabad (1), Shamli (1), Jaunpur (1), Baghpat (1) and Varanasi (1).

CORONA STATS

Travellers identified from affected countries in UP: 37,748

Passengers from 12 specified countries in UP: 37,196

Number of symptomatic travellers: 592

Travellers hospitalized as of today: 97

Samples found positive: 43

Samples tested: 1,937

Travellers screened at airports: 26,369

Travellers screened at border checkposts: 15,46,974 (These are all travelers, not suspects)

top news
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
LIVE| At G20, PM pushes for plan to reduce hardships faced by poor: ANI
LIVE| At G20, PM pushes for plan to reduce hardships faced by poor: ANI
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19
Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news