First corona +tive case from Baghpat, UP count rises to 43

lucknow

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:08 IST

Five new coronavirus positive cases were reported on Thursday, including the first case from Baghpat district, which took the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh to 43.

The 32-year-old Baghpat man, who contracted the infection, had returned recently from Dubai and felt discomfort in breathing after which he contacted the district hospital. His sample was taken and it tested positive for coronavirus.

“He is presently admitted to hospital in Baghpat,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of KGMU, where the samples of all five positive cases were tested.

“Another positive case is a 24-year-old man from Agra. He has a travel history from a foreign country,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer in the health department. This is Agra’s 9th case.

“The number of corona patients who have been cured has gone up from 11 to 14 as three more in Noida were declared recovered,” said Dr Agrawal.

“A 21-year-old woman from Noida also tested positive. Her parents had tested positive earlier this week,” said Dr Singh.

Another 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man from Noida, stated to be relatives and contacts of a old case, tested positive. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 43. The patients are admitted to hospitals in Noida, from where maximum 14 cases have been reported.

Over 30,000 people are under surveillance in the state, which has eight testing labs functional.

In all 1,937 samples have been tested in the state till now and positive cases have been reported from Agra (9), Ghaziabad (3), Noida (14), Lucknow (8), Lakhimpur-Kheri (1), Pilibhit (2), Kanpur (1), Moradabad (1), Shamli (1), Jaunpur (1), Baghpat (1) and Varanasi (1).

CORONA STATS

Travellers identified from affected countries in UP: 37,748

Passengers from 12 specified countries in UP: 37,196

Number of symptomatic travellers: 592

Travellers hospitalized as of today: 97

Samples found positive: 43

Samples tested: 1,937

Travellers screened at airports: 26,369

Travellers screened at border checkposts: 15,46,974 (These are all travelers, not suspects)