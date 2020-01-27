e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Lucknow / First RSS ‘army’ school to begin classes in UP from April

First RSS ‘army’ school to begin classes in UP from April

lucknow Updated: Jan 27, 2020 21:33 IST
Pawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit
Hindustantimes
         

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will start its first army school from April in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, a senior RSS leader said.

“The school will run on the pattern of Vidya Bharti institutions run by the RSS. The only objective of this institution is to prepare good citizens who can contribute to the nation’s development,” said Bholendra (who uses one name), a senior RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad functionary in Uttar Pradesh.

This all-boys’ English medium school is named after RSS former chief Rajendra Singh aka Rajju Bhaiyya, who headed the Sangh from 1994-2000.

Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir will also help students prepare for entrance examinations and physical tests of the National Defence Academy, Naval Academy and other examinations of the Indian Army.

Initially, the school will enroll students for Class 6 only but it will later be upgraded up to Class 12.

The school will be a completely residential institution. Work on the school is near completion at Khandwaya village in Bulandshahr, the home district of Rajju Bhaiya who belonged to the neighbouring Banail village.

A former Indian Army officer, Colonel Shiv Pratap Singh, will head the school.

Senior RSS leaders said all infrastructure, including the school building, was ready and applications had been invited for the first batch of 160 students, who will be divided in four sections.

Registrations will remain open till February 23 and the entrance examination will be held on March 1.

“Preparing students for the army will not be the only focus,” Bholendra said.

The school has also started the process of appointing teachers, officials said.

It will have a dress code for both teachers and students. Students will have to wear dark-blue trousers and light-blue shirts. For teachers, there will be grey trousers and white shirts.

The school will reserve eight seats for the children of army personnel and other defence forces killed in the line of duty.

Apart from this, there will be no reservation of any kind in the school, which will follow the curriculum of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Rajpal Singh, an ex-soldier with roots in Khandwaya village, has donated 32 bigha land for the school.

Singh, who has no children, donated his farmland out of his love for children.

Mahendra Pratap Singh, an RSS functionary who is caretaker of the school, said locals wanted a school in the name of the late RSS chief.

top news
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News