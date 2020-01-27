First RSS ‘army’ school to begin classes in UP from April

lucknow

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 21:33 IST

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will start its first army school from April in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, a senior RSS leader said.

“The school will run on the pattern of Vidya Bharti institutions run by the RSS. The only objective of this institution is to prepare good citizens who can contribute to the nation’s development,” said Bholendra (who uses one name), a senior RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad functionary in Uttar Pradesh.

This all-boys’ English medium school is named after RSS former chief Rajendra Singh aka Rajju Bhaiyya, who headed the Sangh from 1994-2000.

Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir will also help students prepare for entrance examinations and physical tests of the National Defence Academy, Naval Academy and other examinations of the Indian Army.

Initially, the school will enroll students for Class 6 only but it will later be upgraded up to Class 12.

The school will be a completely residential institution. Work on the school is near completion at Khandwaya village in Bulandshahr, the home district of Rajju Bhaiya who belonged to the neighbouring Banail village.

A former Indian Army officer, Colonel Shiv Pratap Singh, will head the school.

Senior RSS leaders said all infrastructure, including the school building, was ready and applications had been invited for the first batch of 160 students, who will be divided in four sections.

Registrations will remain open till February 23 and the entrance examination will be held on March 1.

“Preparing students for the army will not be the only focus,” Bholendra said.

The school has also started the process of appointing teachers, officials said.

It will have a dress code for both teachers and students. Students will have to wear dark-blue trousers and light-blue shirts. For teachers, there will be grey trousers and white shirts.

The school will reserve eight seats for the children of army personnel and other defence forces killed in the line of duty.

Apart from this, there will be no reservation of any kind in the school, which will follow the curriculum of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Rajpal Singh, an ex-soldier with roots in Khandwaya village, has donated 32 bigha land for the school.

Singh, who has no children, donated his farmland out of his love for children.

Mahendra Pratap Singh, an RSS functionary who is caretaker of the school, said locals wanted a school in the name of the late RSS chief.