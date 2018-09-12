‘First Sikh’ in Trump security has Kanpur roots

Anshdeep Singh Bhatia, who has roots in Kanpur, became the first Sikh to be inducted into the security detail of United States President Donald Trump, leaving his relatives ecstatic.

Anshdeep’s uncle Kamaljeet Singh Bhatia, who lives in Kanpur, said his entire family was proud of Anshdeep for his achievement. He is the first Sikh to have made it to the President’s security and that too without compromising on his identity, he added.

Bhatia is cousin of Anshdeep’s father Devendra Singh.

Anshdeep’s dream job did not come easy. He had to seek court intervention against the job’s requirement to be clean shaven and turban-less, and the decision came in his favour.

He joined last week maintaining his identity as a Sikh.

“Anshdeep’s devotion to his work was apparent from the fact that he visited his house for just five hours to attend the marriage of his sister because his training was going on when the marriage was slated. We all have congratulated his parents,” said Bhatia.

Ajeet Singh Bhatia, general secretary of Gurudwara Banno Sahib, said special prayers were held for the success of Anshdeep in his new role. “The entire Sikh community is elated on his success,” Ajeet said.

SAD MEMORIES

For Anshdeep’s family, Kanpur has given them some very sad memories too. This is the very city where his family was attacked during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the assassination of Indira Gandhi. He lost an uncle and another close relative after a frenzied mob stormed their house in KDA colony in Barra area. His aunt’s marriage was scheduled in second of week of November and the family was busy making arrangement when the attack took place on October 31.

Anshdeep’s father Devendra Singh was also badly injured in the attack as he had received three bullet wounds.

Totally shattered, the family moved to Ludhiana at the end of 1984 after his grandfather Amreek Singh Bhatia, manager with Punjab and Sindh Bank, opted for a transfer.



In Ludhiana, his father, who was into pharmaceutical business in Kanpur, got married and Anshdeep was born there. Devendra then moved to the United States with his family in the year 2000. Anshdeep was 10 years old at that time.

Bhatia said Devendra came to Kanpur in 2017 when the 1984 riots compensation issue came up.

“Things could not work out him when he came. Those dealing with the issues asked for loads of documents and he could not arrange them so he had to return without his issue being solved,” Bhatia added.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:07 IST