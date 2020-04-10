Five more Jamaati contacts test positive in Agra, tally rises to 89

lucknow

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:02 IST

Five more people, who had come in direct contact with Jamaatis, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally to 89 in Agra.

Eight of those tested positive in March month have been cured and discharged while one woman died and so there are 80 active positive cases of coronavirus in Agra now.

“The five people, who tested positive on Friday, had come in contacts with Tablighi Jamaatis directly. They are admitted in isolation ward,” informed district magistrate Agra, Prabhu N Singh.

The numbers of Tablighi Jamaati and their direct contacts have risen to 48 in Agra and are more than half of positive cases in Agra as the city also reported such coronavirus cases which were primarily linked to travel histories.

Meanwhile, strict vigil was being maintained in areas, identified as hotspots numbering to 22, in Agra district. The barricading has been done on crossings in the city even as police personnel are not allowing any unnecessary movement of the people.

On the other hand, vigil has been stepped up also in district of Aligarh, where too a Janmaati tested positive on Thursday and became first case for coronavirus in the city.

Police and administration sealed the area of Govind Nagar and Turqman gate in Aligarh and even supply of vegetables was monitored on Friday in these areas.

The Nagar Nigam team of Aligarh began sanitising the area and police stepped up surveillance through drone cameras for which centre was established near the mosque of Shahjamal in Aligarh to keep an eye on Govind Nagar, Faiz Masjid and Turqman Gate in old city area of Aligarh.