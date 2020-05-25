e-paper
Four more deaths, 273 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

Four more deaths, 273 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

Four more people have died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, taking their number to 165 as 273 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in the state, a senior UP government official said on Monday.

lucknow Updated: May 25, 2020 19:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Lucknow
With this, the number of confirmed cases rises to 6,541, they said, adding that the count of active cases stands at 2,606.
         

With this, the number of confirmed cases rises to 6,541, they said, adding that the count of active cases stands at 2,606.

“So far, 165 Covid-19 patients have died in the state, while as many as 273 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported from the state,” Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said here. So far, 3,581 patients have recovered from the disease in the state and have been discharged, he said.

Prasad also said that pool testing of 936 samples was done. “As many as 736 were in five-sample pools, while 200 were in 10-sample pools. In the five-sample pool, 110 pools tested positive which is 14.94 per cent, while in the 10-sample pool, 51 pools tested positive, which is 25 per cent,” he said.

“With migrants returning to the state, the positive outcome in the pool testing has increased. Overall positive outcome has also gone up. Hence, we are insisting that the migrant labourers who have come should undertake 21-day home quarantine. This will help in curbing the spread of the infection in the society,” Prasad said.

The principal secretary also informed that the weblink provided to passengers following the resumption of domestic air travel was being put to use.

“No need to panic about COVID-19. There should be no ill-feelings against a patient. One should cover the face with mask, ‘gamcha’ and ‘dupatta’. One should adhere to social distancing,” he said.

Prasad also said air travellers arriving in the state would have to stay under home-quarantine for 14 days.

“On the sixth day from their arrival, one can get themselves tested, and if they are negative for COVID-19, their home-quarantine will be ended,” he added. PTI NAV IJT

