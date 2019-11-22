e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Four quick response teams to ensure comfort of the homeless in Lucknow this winter

lucknow Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Four quick response teams (QRT) will ensure that no homeless person is forced to sleep in the open this winter, said district administration officials in Lucknow on Friday. They said that orders had also been issued regarding the maintenance of the ‘rain baseras’ (night shelters).

Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, said that these teams would be deputed to work round-the-clock with focus on four key tasks. “These will include transportation of homeless persons to nearby night shelters, keeping a check on encroachment, transportation of stray animals to the nearest ‘aashray kendra’ (shelter), and ensuring cleanliness within city limits,” he said.

The DM said that the QRTs would function on the pattern of ‘Dial 112’ (emergency). “Each team will comprise two home guards and two nagar nigam officials. The teams will be equipped with modern equipment to be able to pass on information and co-ordinates to the departments concerned,” he said.

At present, the city has 23 night shelters. The district administration is looking at upgrading these shelters and ensuring that all basic amenities are provided to the inmates.

Administration officials also said that the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) was planning to construct a multi-level ‘rain basera’ in the Old City. “It will facilitate rickshaw-pullers in a big way. They will be able to park their vehicles there while they take shelter during the night,” said an official.

top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News