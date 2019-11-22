Four quick response teams to ensure comfort of the homeless in Lucknow this winter

lucknow

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:15 IST

Four quick response teams (QRT) will ensure that no homeless person is forced to sleep in the open this winter, said district administration officials in Lucknow on Friday. They said that orders had also been issued regarding the maintenance of the ‘rain baseras’ (night shelters).

Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, said that these teams would be deputed to work round-the-clock with focus on four key tasks. “These will include transportation of homeless persons to nearby night shelters, keeping a check on encroachment, transportation of stray animals to the nearest ‘aashray kendra’ (shelter), and ensuring cleanliness within city limits,” he said.

The DM said that the QRTs would function on the pattern of ‘Dial 112’ (emergency). “Each team will comprise two home guards and two nagar nigam officials. The teams will be equipped with modern equipment to be able to pass on information and co-ordinates to the departments concerned,” he said.

At present, the city has 23 night shelters. The district administration is looking at upgrading these shelters and ensuring that all basic amenities are provided to the inmates.

Administration officials also said that the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) was planning to construct a multi-level ‘rain basera’ in the Old City. “It will facilitate rickshaw-pullers in a big way. They will be able to park their vehicles there while they take shelter during the night,” said an official.