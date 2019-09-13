Gen Rawat, Irani discuss army recruitment rally in Amethi

lucknow

Army chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in Amethi on Thursday ahead of a recruitment rally in November.

He discussed with local MP and Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani the modalities of the proposed rally.

Youths from 13 districts of the state, including Amethi, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Faizabad, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj, will participate in the recruitment rally, one of the bigger army recruitment drives in the region. “This would provide youths of Amethi and elsewhere a chance to serve the motherland,” Smriti Irani said after her meeting with the army chief.

Irani, who completed 100 days since being elected Amethi MP, said projects worth ₹2.25 billion had been invested for the development and welfare of Amethi.

“I will forever strive for the development of the region,” Smriti Irani said adding that in just 100 days she had attended 210 programmes for the welfare of her new Lok Sabha constituency.

Since May 23, when she scored a surprise win over the then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Irani has visited Amethi each month, bringing VIPs, projects and promises.

She also unveiled a statue of Vivekananda at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology in Jais.

Her development initiatives hadn’t been limited till Amethi but included Rae Bareli too, the last surviving Congress bastion in Uttar Pradesh, which is now being eyed by the BJP leadership.

After Wednesday when she bared the blueprint of development and beautification efforts for Amethi – a new rail connectivity plan between Amethi and Unchachar, beautification of temples and historical places in her constituency –Irani on Thursday attended several local functions, interacted with locals before leaving for Delhi.

The rail connectivity project is to be rolled out in three phases. In the second phase, the rail connectivity project is to link Amethi with Sultanpur and in the final phase it would connect the district with Shahganj in Jaunpur.

