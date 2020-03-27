Get checked for Covid-19 first, man tells sons who came home from Haryana

lucknow

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:51 IST

The awareness on coronavirus forced a parent to refuse entry to their two sons in the home until they get examined for the deadly Covid-19 virus.

The two sons had come from Haryana.

Arpit Pandey, son of Jayprakash, a resident of Mangla Vihar under Chakeri police station, and his cousin Harsh, worked in a factory in Haryana. After the closure of the factory during lockdown the two managed to reach Agra by a truck.

Abhishek, brother of Arpit, went to Agra and escorted them to Kanpur.

As they reached their home in Chakeri, Jayprakash did not allow them entry into the house and asked them to go for coronavirus check.

All the three rushed to a government hospital on the motorcycle.

With the help from police, they managed reach Kanshi Ram Trauma Hospital. In the check-up, doctors did not find any of the symptoms of the deadly disease in them but since they had cough and cold the doctors referred them to the LLR Hospital.

Read more

Chief medical superintendent Dr Subodh Singh said the travel history of youths had been traced. They did not go any other place except Haryana. They had no other symptoms except of common cold.

As precautionary measure, they were admitted to Corona Isolation Ward but were discharged in the evening. “They have been asked to remain in isolation for a week,” said the CMO.