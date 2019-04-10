Ghaziabad Man duped by woman he married through matrimonial website

The city police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a woman and eight of her family members and known persons who allegedly duped a 30-year-old city trader by getting the woman married to him after posting her profile on a matrimonial website.

The police said the woman fled his house after the wedding. Her husband and his family later came to know that she had married other persons too and lodged cases against them.

According to police, Arvind Mishra, a divorcee, got in touch with one Pooja Thakur, who had uploaded her profile on a matrimonial website. Her profile mentioned that she, too, was divorced. The man also spoke to her relatives before marrying her a couple of months ago at an Arya Samaj temple in Ghaziabad.

“After the wedding, we went on vacations and I spent nearly Rs 80,000 on buying gifts for her. She also took Rs 1.2 lakh from me and told me a few days after our wedding that she was going to the market. She never returned. When I searched the website, I found that her profile is still active and she is searching for a man for marriage,” Mishra said in his police complaint.

He stated that once the woman had told him that she is contesting a case at a court in Gurugram.

“When I enquired about her, I was told that she had performed several weddings in the past and her group had lodged several cases against the grooms. She also got married to a Delhi-based businessman by terming herself a Muslim. When I reached her address in Delhi, the house was found locked. She is now calling me up and threatening to frame me in a bogus case and is demanding Rs 15 lakh to reach a compromise,” the complainant said.

The man filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station and also gave police officials details of seven cases lodged by the woman in Haryana, New Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, besides documents related to the case in which she had converted and married a Delhi Muslim businessman.

The police have registered an FIR against nine persons, including the woman, under IPC sections for cheating, criminal intimidation and extortion on April 7.

“The woman has a local address in Raj Nagar Extension and they got married at an Arya Samaj temple and stayed in Ghaziabad. The woman left him and is now demanding more money,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

“We have come to know that there are several instances in which she had lodged cases against different people and the cases have reached the court. We are investigating the case,” the SP added.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 07:05 IST