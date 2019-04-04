Girl falls inside borewell in Uttar Pradesh, army called in

The army was called in to rescue an eight- year-old girl who fell into a 60-foot open borewell at Rashidapur village under Kamalganj police circle of Farrukhabad on Wednesday, the police said.

Mahesh Singh, resident of Rashidapur and the uncle of Seema had got the boring done for a submersible pump. After digging up to about 60 feet, the labourers had left for lunch without taking adequate precautions, leaving the borewell unguarded.

Shortly afterwards, Seema started playing near the borewell. It’s unclear how she fell but it was Ram Dulare, a villager, who first spotted the girl screaming inside the borewell. Ram Dulare dialled the 100 integrated emergency response police system after which the police arrived.

“After arriving, we assessed the situation and launched the rescue act but soon realised that we didn’t have the expertise to tackle the situation. That’s when we decided to summon the army which promptly arrived,” said Surendra Tiwari, the circle officer of Amritpur. Around 30 army jawans from the Fatehgarh cantonment of Farrukhabad arrived and took charge.

“They decided to dig up a parallel pit adjacent to the one on which the girl had fallen,” Tiwari said adding that around 30 foot pit had been dug till late on Wednesday night. Medical teams had also been rushed to the site to provide all assistance to the victim after she is rescued.

“The army is busy making a parallel tunnel and they are close to rescuing the girl. We are also ensuring regular oxygen supply to her through oxygen pipes which have been lowered inside the borewell in which she is trapped,” said SSP Farrukhabad Anil Mishra.

