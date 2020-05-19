e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Govt committed to bring back migrants safely, says Yogi

Govt committed to bring back migrants safely, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said till Monday morning, the government had ferried 7.6 lakh migrant workers from various states on 590 trains. The state government has stationed 12,000 buses to be stationed at railway stations, bordering districts and on highways to take the migrant workers to their home districts.

lucknow Updated: May 19, 2020 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The chief minister again called upon migrant workers not to walk on the highways, ride bicycle, motorcycle, auto-rickshaw or move on trucks as the state government is making an all-out efforts to take the migrants to their home districts.
The chief minister again called upon migrant workers not to walk on the highways, ride bicycle, motorcycle, auto-rickshaw or move on trucks as the state government is making an all-out efforts to take the migrants to their home districts.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government was committed to bring back migrant workers stuck in other states ‘safely and respectfully’ to Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi said till Monday morning, the government had ferried 7.6 lakh migrant workers from various states on 590 trains. The state government has stationed 12,000 buses to be stationed at railway stations, bordering districts and on highways to take the migrant workers to their home districts. The district magistrates have been directed to acquire 200 private buses to ferry migrant workers, he said.

The chief minister said the government is ferrying migrant workers free on trains and buses. Officers have been directed to supply food and water in the trains and buses to the migrants, he said.

Addressing a press conference, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the chief minister again called upon migrant workers not to walk on the highways, ride bicycle, motorcycle, auto-rickshaw or move on trucks as the state government is making an all-out efforts to take the migrants to their home districts.

The chief minister has directed the DMs of the bordering districts as well as the other districts to offer food and drinking water to each migrant. After screening the migrants, the district administration should arrange vehicles for their safe journey home. The officers were also directed to arrange food and water for the migrants at all toll plazas and important crossings on the highways, he said.

The chief minister directed the DGP and UPSRTC officials to intensify patrolling on the highways and roads passing through the districts. Patrolling should be organized on all the highways at night and if any migrant worker was found walking on the highway or moving on unsafe vehicle, the officers should arrange buses to send them home.

The PRV of UP-112 should also organize patrolling on highways. The officers should create awareness among the migrants and they should move in vehicles fitted with mike/loudspeakers to make public announcements on the highways, Awasthi said.

The UPSRTC officers have been directed to sanitise the buses, each bus, government or private, should have two drivers and the officers of RTO should carry out enforcement of rules strictly on the highways to check road accidents, he said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In