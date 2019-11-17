e-paper
Govt suppressing Unnao farmers’ voice: Akhilesh

lucknow Updated: Nov 17, 2019 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over Saturday’s police action on protesting farmers in Unnao.

“The government and the police attempted to suppress the voice of farmers who were raising their just demands,” he said in a statement.

“It is quite clear from the entire episode that the BJP government has not hesitated in taking a spiteful stance against the farmers. The BJP government wants to respond to farmers’ issues with batons and bullets,” he said.

The former chief minister said the government forcibly acquired farmers’ land for the Trans Ganga city project in Unnao. The farmers were given paltry compensation and thus they resorted to a protest demanding a higher and fair compensation against the acquisition, he alleged.

The administration and the police used tear gas and batons on the farmers, he said, adding that this high-handedness was deplorable. Talking about his government, which was in office from 2012 to 2017, he said it acquired land with the consent of farmers. His government gave 65% higher compensation to farmers whose land was acquired for Yamuna Expressway, he said.

The SP chief warned: “The unjust stance towards farmers will cost the government dear in the next elections.”

