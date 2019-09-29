Group of saints says no to renewed mediation in Ayodhya dispute

lucknow

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:57 IST

Saints of Ayodhya have distanced themselves from renewed initiative by a group of Muslims to open back-door channel and mediation process to resolve the age-old Ram Janmabhoomi –Babri Masjid dispute.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a leading body of saints in Ayodhya, and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have outrightly rejected any such move for out-of-court settlement of the dispute when the Supreme Court has fixed a deadline to complete hearing of the case.

It may be pointed out that the top court is hearing daily the title suit case in the Ram Janmabhoomi –Babri Masjid dispute and has fixed October 18 to complete all hearing in the case.

“At this stage, we do not support any out of court settlement of the issue. The Supreme Court is on the verge of delivering the judgment and I am sure it will be in favour of the Hindus,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

“Such efforts are to scuttle the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court and delay the judgment,” Sharma added.

“The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas has already made its view point clear that it wants no mediation at this stage. Once the Supreme Court appointed mediation panel has failed to resolve the issue, then there is no point in delaying the ongoing daily hearings in the court,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, senior member of the Nyas.

A six- member delegation of the Akhil Bhartiya Muslim Forum reached Ayodhya on September 24 to explore opportunities for construction of both Ram Mandir and a mosque in the temple town.

The delegation comprised former MLA Muid Ahmad, advocate Amir Haider, former custom commissioner Tariq Gauri, former district judge BD Naqui, social worker Wahid Siddiqui and former IG of the CRPF Aftab Ahmad Khan.

Delegates met Mahant Janmejay Sharan, head of the Janki Ghat and Ram Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas Trust, and discussed the issue.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas Trust has support of the Congress party and is at loggerhead with the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, the supreme body of saints in Ayodhya which is spearheading the Ram Mandir movement.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 21:17 IST