Hathras gangrape: BJP MLA Surendra Singh says instilling ‘sanskar’ in daughters could help stop rapes

lucknow

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 02:09 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA Surendra Singh, who represents the Bairia constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, on Saturday said that incidents of rape would cease if parents instill ‘sanskar’ and good values in their daughters while speaking in reference to the horrific rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras. He said even if the government stands with a sword incidents of rape still cannot be stopped.

While interacting with media persons in Ballia’s Chandpur, the BJP lawmaker said, “I am a teacher. Even if the government stands with the sword, such incidents wouldn’t stop. Such incidents will stop when parents give sanskar to their daughters and inculcate (good) values in them.”

He further added, “The way it is the duty of the government to give protection, likewise, it is the duty of the family and parents to inculcate sanskar in their children. The parents should teach them polite behaviour. The combination of Sanskar and government can make the country beautiful. There is no other way out.”

He also said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will not be able to steer the rise of Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Both these Congress leaders had met the family of the Dalit girl on Saturday who was brutally raped and murdered by four men on September 14. Media persons and political leaders were not allowed to meet the victim’s kin late until Saturday as Section 144 was imposed on the village and nearby areas.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation should take over the probe after several opposition leaders and activists demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.