HC asks UP government, CBSE, DPS to file reply on plea against fee hike

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to file counter affidavit in a petition alleging commercialisation of schools in the state.

The court also issued notice to the Vasundhara branch of the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Ghaziabad, directing it to file a counter affidavit in the case.

The bench comprising chief justice DB Bhosale and justice Suneet Kumar passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Ghaziabad Parents’ Association through its member Neeraj Bhatnagar.

The petitioner alleged that DPS, Vasundhara had being raising the tuition fee for the last three years though CBSE rules prohibit fee hike every year.

The petitioner said when he lodged a complaint with the CBSE, his daughter, a student of class 8, was expelled from the school.

He alleged that the Trust running the school also transferred income from the fee to other Trusts in violation of CBSE rules. It can only be used for maintenance of school.

The petitioner demanded the accounts of DPS should be audited for violation of rules. He said the amount realised from students as fee hike should be recovered from the school by way of fine and returned to students.