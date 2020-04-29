e-paper
Health staff scared due to lack of PPE kits in Bahraich

Health employees dealing with corona cases in Bahraich are worried due to lack of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

lucknow Updated: Apr 29, 2020 12:42 IST
Hindustan Times, Bahraich
There was unavailability of Personal Protective Equipment kits at the CHC but the authorities concerned were paying no heed to the demand.
There was unavailability of Personal Protective Equipment kits at the CHC but the authorities concerned were paying no heed to the demand.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
         

A medical officer deployed in the hotspot area of Risia, requesting anonymity, said there were 9 hotspots in the district, with Lakhiya Jadeed village of Risia block recently being declared one after a Covid-19 positive case was reported there. He said eight teams were constituted to screen the people but no one was given N95 mask by the authorities. Only one surgical mask and single pair of gloves were given to each worker deployed in the hotspot area. He alleged there was unavailability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits at the CHC but the authorities concerned were paying no heed to the demand.

He said all medical employees were performing their duties honestly but were scared of being infected due to lack of PPE kits.

To note, 11 policemen have already been quarantined after they came into contact with a Covid-19 positive person while performing their duties.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Bahraich Dr Suresh Singh evaded the issue, saying he was busy.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI

