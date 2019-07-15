Heli Parikrama for pilgrims in Mathura’s Goverdhan hillock

Asharfi Devi, 82, who came to Mathura from Gurugram, was crestfallen when she found that restrictions had been imposed on parikrama (circumambulation) of Mathura’s Goverdhan hillock but her spirits soared when she came to know of the UP Tourism Department’s new ‘Heli Parikrama Seva’ which enables devotees like her to complete the pilgrimage by air.

She was among the lakhs of pilgrims from different parts of India, including NRIs, who converged on Goverdhan ‘Parbat’ or hill, that little Lord Krishna is believed to have lifted on his finger to protect inhabitants of Braj from the wrath of Lord Indra.

Asharfi Devi reached the helipad on a rickshaw and fulfilled her wish by availing ‘Heli Parikrama Seva’ at Goverdhan in Mathura. Over 40 lakh pilgrims have undertaken circumambulation of the Goverdhan hillock since July 10, with an increase in devotees since the Mudiya Poono Mela began on Friday, an official said.

The fair, which is dubbed as Mathura’s Mini Kumbh, began on July 12 and will end on July 16.

“The ‘Heli Parikrama’ has been started for devotees coming to do ‘parikrama’ at Goverdhan,” said Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, Tourism. The service officially began on Friday after a foolproof trial run. The eight-minute helicopter journey costs Rs 3,000. Seven people can avail this opportunity at a time for the 21- kilometre ride through helicopter service.The helicopter service aims at 15 sorties in a day and tickets are available on spot.

UP Tourism has selected an agency to run the service and a helipad has come up at DAV Inter College ground.

