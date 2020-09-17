e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Hindu Yuva Vahini leader found stabbed to death in UP’s Bareilly

Hindu Yuva Vahini leader found stabbed to death in UP’s Bareilly

Sanjay Singh was very active in Hindu Yuva Vahini’s work due to which he had many political rivals in the area

lucknow Updated: Sep 17, 2020 15:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Police said five hospital staff members have been detained and were being questioned.
Police said five hospital staff members have been detained and were being questioned.(Representational Image)
         

A 37-year-old Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary was on Thursday found dead with stab wounds near a hospital he ran in Bareilly, a police officer said.

“The body [of Sanjay Singh] was found near his hospital in Dunka locality under Shahi police station area. The body had multiple stab wounds that could have resulted in his death,” said Bareilly’s senior police superintendent, Rohit Singh Sajwan. “We have sent the body for the post-mortem examination and lodged a murder case against unknown people.”

Also read: Four held in Delhi for stabbing man to death after one of them was ‘slapped publicly’

Sajwan said five hospital staff members have been detained and were being questioned. Police were also scanning CCTV footage from the murder scene.

Dinesh Singh, a relative of Sanjay Singh, said the latter was very active in Hindu Yuva Vahini’s work due to which he had many political rivals in the area. “I think his rivals are behind this incident.”

Singh was Bareilly district vice president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, which Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath founded in 2002.

tags
top news
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
What these new Covid-19 figures reveal about Maharashtra
What these new Covid-19 figures reveal about Maharashtra
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops
‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops
China calls US envoy’s visit to Taiwan encouraging ‘separatist forces’
China calls US envoy’s visit to Taiwan encouraging ‘separatist forces’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In