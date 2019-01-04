HIV/AIDS affected patients allege delay in treatment

Despite repeated assurances for over a month, nine AIDS/HIV-affected patients suffering from different ailments have allegedly been denied surgery in Pratapgarh’s district hospital.

These patients, including five women, suffering from gall bladder stone, uterus and hernia problems, said the hospital has been delaying their treatment despite assurances from different authorities. The patients were not operated on Thursday, even after assurances from top medial authorities of the district, they said.

A hospital staff said the male patients were asked to come for operation on Thursday, but were not operated due to some issue.

“Female patients were put on hold since lady doctor was not available,” he said.

Some of these patients had staged a protest on November 20 when chief medical officer had assured operation within a week but his directions were not implemented.

“The doctors told patients that they are not aware of any such directions while the chief medical superintendent (CMS) had assured operation on Thursday,” said an Satish Kumar, an activist.

An AIDS affected patient, suffering from hernia, said, “We are running from pillar to post to get operated. All that we have got in over month is just hollow assurances.” A female patient, pleading anonymity said, “I can’t afford treatment in a private hospital but behaviour of government hospital doctors is pathetic.”

Satish Kumar, who is associated with Pratapgarh Network for People Living with HIV/AIDS Society, said, “This is sheer case of discrimination against people living with HIV and AIDS. I don’t see any logic in waiting for female doctors to operate female patients.”

There are more than 2,500 people living with HIV/AIDS in Pratapgarh district and many of them need different kinds of health care. “The attitude of doctors is unexpected. We respect them as god but they are discriminating amongst patients,” he added.

However, CMS Pratapgarh Yogender Yati said, “A process has to be followed before operation. We are not delaying. We have to see whether they are fit for operation or not. As far as female patients are concerned, they will be operated in women’s hospital. If doctors are not available, then they will be operated in general hospital.”

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 12:33 IST