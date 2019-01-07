HT Impact: School revokes expulsion of UP girl who took on molester

A day after HT reported her ordeal, the expulsion order of the Kushinagar school girl was revoked by the principal here on Sunday.

The girl had created sensation by beating up her molester in full public view and later getting him arrested. She, however, was expelled on the ground that she had harmed her school’s reputation by creating a tamasha (scene) by blowing the matter out of proportion.

“I have written to the DM, SP and other concerned authorities that the suspension has been revoked and the girl’s name is not being struck off from the school roll,” said CB Shah, principal, Mahatma Gandhi Inter College, Sakhwania, Kushinagar.

Shah also tendered apology.

DIOS Uday Prakash also confirmed that the development. “Yes, I have spoken to the principal over the issue. He has given a clarification in written,” he said.

The victim, a Class XI student of biology stream, said she was unaware of the development as she didn’t attend the college due to Sunday.

Student of Bapu Inter College, Kushinagar, the girl was going back home from school on Thursday when a 25-year-old youth intercepted her, held her hand and passed a lewd comment.

Reacting sharply, the girl beat him up with slippers before dialing 100 for help. The accused was booked under various IPC sections and sent to jail.

However, on Saturday, when the girl reached school she was called by principal who asked her to collect her transfer certificate.

The principal told the girl that her name was being struck off from the roll as she has caused harm to school’s reputation.

“He (principal) told me that I created a tamasha (scene) by blowing the matter out of proportion,” the victim told reporters.

