In 2019, UP Board to use coded answer sheets in all 75 district

To further tighten its noose around copying mafia, the UP Board is planning to provide coded answer sheets for high school and Intermediate examinations in all 75 districts for 2019-20 exams.

In 2018-19 exams, the board had provided coded answer sheets to only 50 districts.

“In view of the success of anti-copying measures in the recently held examinations which led to 11,27,815 examinees quit exams, the board would further work towards strengthening its examination procedure to weed out such elements,” said Neena Srivastava, secretary, UP Board.

“We are presently busy preparing results of high school and Intermediate and despite delay in completion of evaluation of answer sheets we will try our best to declare the results by month end. After declaration of results we will further work on making our examination procedures more strict and transparent. The number of districts where coded answer sheets are provided could also increase,” she said.

As per the secretary, the board had successfully conducted its high school and Intermediate examinations this year under CCTV vigil which was an achievement and more efforts in this direction to enhance the board’s image as well as ensure copying free exams will be taken in future.

It may be mentioned that a total of 66.4 lakh candidates had registered for UP board examinations including 36.6 lakh for High School and 29.8 lakh for Intermediate. The exams commenced on February 6.

After concluding of examinations on March 12, the final count of examinees who left examinations due to strict anti-copying measures reached to 11,27,815 while 1146 examinees were caught using unfair means. Further 136 FIRs were lodged during the examination period against examinees for including in use of unfair means besides invigilators and center superintendents for promoting copying.