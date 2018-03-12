In Uttar Pradesh, Sex attacks show no sign of abating

Despite stringent laws post the 2012 Delhi gang rape, the tide of sexual assault on women shows little sign of abating. From 2015 to 2016, Uttar Pradesh alone registered 59% increase in rape cases. The scenario remained no different in the country as a whole.

Highlights Punishment under 376 IPC—whoever commits rape shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment of a minimum of seven years. The term can also extend to imprisonment for life.

The situation is alike in rural and urban areas where women of all age groups are vulnerable to the crime. As per the National Crime Records Bureau, 494 cases of rape of women aged between 45-60 years were reported in the country in 2016. What is more, 57 cases of rape with women above 60 years were also reported during the same year.

“Rape cases are being reported for long. But the recent cases of sexual assault on minor girls are alarming. The scenario has brought fear in the minds of parents who are deeply concerned about the safety of their little ones,” said Madhu Garg, a social activist.

What is even more alarming is the involvement of close acquaintances in the crime. The national crime data for 2016 highlights that over 90% of the total number of rapes involved people known to the victims. The list included father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbour and employer.

“Nothing is easy for the victims of rape. The challenge begins right from the time the girl goes to register the FIR against her crime. Then the medical formalities take time. In many cases, the delay leads to weakening of the evidence which would have helped the victim in getting justice,” Sangeeta Sharma, member, Lucknow Child Welfare Committee, said .

Association for Advocacy and Legal Initiatives(AALI) conducted a study in 2016 for cases of rape and sexual abuse. The study found that in only 21% cases of rape, the FIR was registered on the same day. “The situation is no different in cases with minors which are to be registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Abuse(POCSO). The Act calls for immediate action by stakeholders,” said Renu Mishra, a lawyer and office -bearer of AALI.

“Amendments in law that were introduced after the Delhi gang rape call for action against the police officer who refuses registration of FIR. But no action is reported against any police officer,” she added.

“Justice is limp. The process is time taking and tiring. The unduly long wait and use of resources destroys the very idea of justice for the victims,” said Roop Rekha Verma, another leading social activist.

Those who have been involved in the long fight for justice in rape cases say that the delay encourages the criminal minds who feel that they can move freely even after committing a heinous crime like rape.

“My main culprit enjoyed a free life for more than a decade after committing rape. This was because he had all the resources to prolong the process of justice,” said the Ashiana gang rape survivor.

DGP OP Singh said, “Ensuring safety of women is our first priority and many initiatives are being taken to ensure that women are safe on the streets.”

Total rapes in 2016---38,947 In UP 4,816

Total rapes in 2015---34,651

In UP 3,025

As per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau, Uttar Pradesh ranked second after Madhya Pradesh with 4,816 rapes during 2016. MP recorded 4,882 cases during the year.

He added that special instructions had been issued to all officials to be very prompt in cases of crime against women.

TYPES OF RAPE

Vendetta rape—Often women of enemies are targeted with the motive of revenge. The cases are common where culprits range from family members to neighbours, business partners etc. Property and village enmities have resulted in vendetta rape cases.

The case of a 19-year-old Malihabad girl who was gang raped and murdered in 2017 is an example.

Date rape— The city police arrested an imposter for duping and sexually harassing girls posing as an officer of the Indian army in PGI police area earlier this month.

It was one of the date rape cases reported in large numbers. Girls are lured for marriage and then targeted by the boyfriend. Lucknow Childline has cases where minor girl were lured by her boyfriend over telephone and they ran away from the house after the boy promised to marry her. The boy attempted rape during the date.

Marital rape—Lawyer Renu Mishra says, “The worst thing is that marital rape is not recognised as a crime in India. There is a civil law which says marital rape is a sexual violence under the domestic violence. Only protection and compensation are allowed to the victim in such cases and nothing else is done.”

Rape of minors----Rape of minors is a growing trend. Cases of rape with newborns have also come to light. Little girls are abused in the name of games. Often they are lured with toys and chocolates and then sexually abused.

Rape of poor and downtrodden—Prof Roop Rekha Verma says using the body of women of poor and dalit families has been a common trend which continues even now. There is no dearth of cases where men of affluent and rich families target poor and downtrodden women. Many such cases do not come to light.