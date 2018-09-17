Kumbh 2019: ABAP against allowing fake sadhus passage to Kumbh

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP)—the apex of body of seers in the country—has decided to send a proposal to all 13 Akhadas and prominent seers for not allowing fake babas and those having suspicious background to camp in Kumbh Mela. The ABAP would also be meeting Kumbh Mela administration in this regard.

“The step is being taken to maintain sanctity of the event and those of the ascetics who have devoted their life to propagating the principles of Sanatan Dharma,” said Swami Narendragiri, president of ABAP and Peethadhishwar of Mutt Baghambari Gaddi, Allahabad.

He further said they would be taking prominent seers into confidence before sending the proposal.

“We want that only genuine saints get land and other facilities in Kumbh. This is important because we don’t want innocent pilgrims to be duped by fake babas. Moreover, such people also bring a bad name to the seer community,” he added.

Swami Narendragiri said there were many self-proclaimed godmen who actually did not belong to any order of sanyasi tradition in India.

The ABAP has also asked all the 13 Akhadas to conduct a proper inquiry of the background, spiritual and social activities of the seers related to their Akhadas, to avoid any kind of controversy.

“The akhadas have been asked to properly scrutinise all the activities of the seers. If some seer’s credentials are doubtful, their financial status will also be checked,” he added.

“The Akhadas would most likely complete this verification drive by this (September) month. The deadline has been set so that only spiritually-inclined seers associated with the Akhadas arrive in Kumbh,” he pointed out.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 13:58 IST