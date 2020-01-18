Lawmakers, speakers visit makeshift Ram temple

lucknow

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 23:49 IST

A 50-member delegation of legislators, assembly speakers and MPs from different states visited Ayodhya on Saturday and paid obeisance to Lord Ram at the makeshift Ram temple there.

All these delegates had come to Lucknow for the seventh Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India region conference which ended on Friday.

On Saturday, around 50 delegates reached temple town. The delegation visited the historic Hanuman Garhi temple and Kanak Bhawan. At the Hanuman Garhi temple, the priest Ramesh Das welcomed them with the recital of Vedic mantras.

Thereafter, delegates visited the makeshift Ram Mandir. Later, they attended Saryu aarti on the riverbank.

Delegates also visited art gallery and museum of Ayodhya Research Centre where they also got the opportunity to attend a depiction of Ramayan, which was being performed by artists of the research centre.

In a brief interaction with media, Assam Vidhan Sabha speaker HM Goswami said: “The entire country has accepted the court’s verdict on Ram Mandir. Now, we all must cooperate in construction of Ram Mandir.”

Deputy speaker of Sikkim Vidhan Sabha, GP Dahal appreciated changes in Ayodhya.

According to Ayodhya district administration, delegates included the speakers of Gujarat, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim and Madhya Pradesh, legislators and officers of other legislative assemblies and councils.