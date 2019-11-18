e-paper
Lawyers, cops come to blows in Lucknow over lodging of a road rage FIR

lucknow Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An argument over reporting of a road rage incident resulted in lawyers and police personnel coming to blows at the PGI police station in Lucknow late on Monday night. On the complaint of a lawyer, four cops were booked in the matter.

The incident occurred when one Arvind Kumar reached the police station with his lawyer Ramashankar Tiwari to file a road rage complaint against three persons.

Tiwari alleged that the police personnel on duty forced them to change their complaint. He also accused the cops of manhandling him when he declined to change the complaint.

On the other hand, circle officer(CO) Beenu Singh accused Tiwari of including “false information” in the road rage complaint. “When the police staff asked them (Arvind and Tiwari) not to include false information, they called some other lawyers, which led to the ruckus,” Singh alleged.

Later, senior police officials rushed to the spot to pacify the lawyers and accepted their complaint on the basis of which an FIR (causing hurt) was lodged against a sub-inspector and three constables.

A separate FIR was lodged in the road rage matter on the basis of Arvind’s complaint.

Meanwhile, a police personnel reportedly also filed a complaint against the lawyers, however, no FIR was registered till the time this report went to press. When the CO was asked about it, he said, “I am unaware of the complaint but if it has been filed, the matter will be looked into.”

