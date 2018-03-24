Left-wing student bodies must unite to corner ABVP in varsity poll,  says JNU leaders

If left wing student leaders want to make their presence felt in universities and colleges of Uttar Pradesh, they must take a leaf out of SP-BSP alliance that jointly contested the Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by polls and won the two seats held by BJP for years. This formula was suggested by JNU student leaders who were in Lucknow to take part in a function on Friday.

Shehla Rashid, former vice-president, JNU Students’ Union, said, “If all left-leaning student leaders form an alliance with common minimum programme to raise real issues of student, there is every possibility that they will become strong and can challenge right wing student group, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a student wing of BJP. This will help left student leaders to increase their base among youth who are vital cog of development.”

“The coming together of the AISA, DSF and SFI in an alliance in 2017 JNUSU polls consolidated the left base and drew in wider support of students opposed to the RSS-BJP’s brand of politics. The emphatic victory of the united Left alliance in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student elections can be tried on campuses of Uttar Pradesh,” said this PhD scholar.

Mohit, former president of JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), said, “Dalit activist Jignesh Mewani who won Vadgam seat in Gujarat defeating the BJP candidate along with Patidar leader Hardik Patel and OBC leader from Gujarat Alpesh Thakore have provided alternative politics and became popular for they raised people’s issue. The student leaders should learn from them and move ahead.”