Let me live in peace and focus on work, says BHU’s Muslim Sanskrit teacher

Dr Firoz Khan, who is at the centre of a controversy regarding his appointment as a Sanskrit teacher at BHU, says it is a lifetime opportunity to teach at the university.

lucknow Updated: Nov 30, 2019 12:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
A section of students at BHU have been protesting against the appointment of Dr Firoz Khan as a teacher of Sanskrit at the university.
A section of students at BHU have been protesting against the appointment of Dr Firoz Khan as a teacher of Sanskrit at the university. (HT File Photo )
         

Dr Firoz Khan, who is facing protests over his appointment as an assistant professor in the department of Sahitya of the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), on Friday said that more than the controversy he was hurt by the speculative news about him in the media.

“Baseless stories on where I am living, with whom I am meeting and what not, are being published. This is unfair,” he said.

“Some say I have gone underground, some say I am missing and some have used the word ‘vanish’ for me in local, national and international media. I am deeply pained by such words. They are far from the truth,” Dr Khan said.

“I want to make it clear that I have no reason to leave the city (Varanasi),” he said while insisting that stories on him applying to various other departments were also baseless.

“I am a responsible teacher of a prestigious university like Banaras Hindu University. I want to study and I want to teach,” he said while making an appeal to all to let him live in peace and focus on work.

“I am fortunate to have been appointed at BHU. It is a lifetime opportunity to teach at Mahamana Ki Bagia (BHU). I firmly believe that with my hard work, I will fulfil the expectations of teachers, seniors, students and my colleagues at this great university,” he said.

Meanwhile, BHU sources said he appeared in the interview for the post of assistant professor at the department of Samhita and Sanskrit of faculty of Ayurveda, BHU on Friday.

As many as 10 candidates appeared in the interview, which was conducted by the selection committee chaired by vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar.

“Dr Firoz appeared in the interview today. He was on top of the list of candidates shortlisted for the post of assistant professor,” confirmed a senior BHU official.

