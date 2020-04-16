Lockdown hits routine immunisation of expectant mothers, kids

lucknow

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:52 IST

With all efforts focused on fighting Covid-19, the routine immunisation of expectant mothers and small kids to protect children against deadly diseases like polio, measles and cholera among others have got affected in the district.

The mission is affected especially in rural areas where these exercises were being undertaken through 555 health sub centres, 23 urban primary health centres (PHCs) and 20 community health centres (CHCs), claimed locals.

At Dufferin Women’s Hospital, the vaccination has been limited to mere two days a week and with lack of information among the people and absence of public transport owing to lockdown means that even those aware are unable to reach the hospital, they said.

The expecting mothers, normally, undergo their complete medical examination from time to time besides getting two shots of Tetanus toxoid vaccine to provide protection against tetanus.

The universal immunisation programme also necessitates that an infant also receives BCG or Calmette-Guerin vaccine to protect them from tubercular meningitis and disseminated TB, Oral Polio Vaccine to protects children from poliomyelitis besides Measles/ MR vaccine and Japanese encephalitis vaccine as well as DPT, a combined vaccine to protect children from Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis, Chickenpox among others. The vaccinations are basically aimed at protecting 12 dangerous life threatening and debilitating diseases.

The vaccinations are administered at the district women’s hospital besides 23 urban PHCs and 20 CHCs of the district all through the year. Besides this, specially trained Auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) also administer vaccinations to expecting mother and children by visiting the villages itself at 555 health sub centres.

However, locals claim that vaccination exercise has virtually come to a standstill across the district putting lives of countless expecting mothers and infants at risk, especially in the villages.

“Immunisation used to be done at all 24 AMN centres (health sub cenbtres) besides three PHCs besides the one CHC. However following the lockdown, immunisation exercise was stopped here. All ANMs and Asha health workers were deputed in locating out-station arrivals and making people aware of protective steps as part of the offensive against COVOID-19 outbreak,” said village head of Manda Khas Bholanath Kushwaha.

In-charge of CHC-Manda Dr Santosh Pandey conceded that the immunisation exercise was at a standstill in his area.

“It was stopped as per orders of the CMO in wake of instructions from the state government with effect from March 18,” he said.

At Pratappur development block also all 28 ANM centres including those at Pure Miya, Sarai Mamrez, Basnehta, Bibipur VILLAGES etc are sporting a lock. In-charge of CHC-Pratappur Dr Ravendra Singh said that the immunisation work had been stopped to ensure social distancing as part of steps to keep COVID-19 spread in check.

District programme manager (health) Vinod Kumar Singh said the work of immunisation had got affected in the district. “However orders have been given to ensure that immunisation work continues at all urban PHCs. If it is found that the work is not being carried out there, we will initiate proper action,” he said. Singh said that now that lockdown has been extended and new guidelines issued in this regard, efforts would be made to comply accordingly and ensure that immunisation work resumes fully if allowed under it.