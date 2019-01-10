Lucknow Metro completes final trial run, work to be completed by February

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) on Wednesday completed the successful trial run on the remaining section of the North-South Corridor (Charbagh to Munshipulia).

It will take around 4-5 weeks to complete the signaling and integrated testing trials. After that the track would be fit for commercial run, said officials.

The 23-km-long corridor from Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport to Munshipulia has been completed ahead of its April deadline, they added.

“Metro work is likely to be completed by February,” he said, adding that the stretch will have 21 stations and the maximum fare will be Rs 60.

The integrated testing and trials were performed to ensure smooth operation of the trains having interface with signalling, telecommunication, track and traction, said LMRC MD Kumar Keshav.

“The integrated testing of different systems, signalling, track and traction are performed at different speeds on the elevated viaduct and inside the tunnel under different operating scenarios,” he added.

“The trains have been provided with state-of-the-art Communication Based Train Control System (CBTC), signalling system with automatic train protection (ATP) for automatic braking to prevent any collision. The automatic train supervision (ATS) system has been provided to ensure automatic management of train movement by automatic route setting and automatic train regulation by supervising the train movement continuously and optimising the train movements in case of abnormalities,” he said.

“I am extremely happy on this achievement and must congratulate all the engineers, senior officers of LMRC and other people associated with the project. I also thank the entire team of LMRC for their hard work and sincere efforts to make this happen,” added Keshav.

With this remarkable achievement, the Lucknow Metro has taken another notable step in keeping with the title of the country’s fastest Metro project, he said.

LMRC already has the distinction of completing the priority section ( from Transport Nagar to Charbagh) in the shortest possible time till date in India

Citizens were overwhelmed to watch the trial run and responded by waving their hand when the train was moving from Charbagh to Munshipulia.

Inputs from agency

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 08:02 IST