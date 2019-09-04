Lucknow Metro’s second anniversary today

lucknow

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 23:49 IST

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), a joint venture of the central and state governments, will celebrate its second anniversary on Thursday.

The occasion will be celebrated as ‘Lucknow Metro Diwas’. Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will grace the event as chief guest. Many other dignitaries from the central and state government will also be present.

Various programmes are lined up to make the people aware about the two-year successful journey of Lucknow Metro. The celebration will start at the Metro depot located at Transport Nagar.

‘Lucknow Metro Diwas’ will get underway at the Centre of Excellence for Training. The chief guest will also launch the official corporate film of Lucknow Metro and unveil a book ‘Lucknow by Metro’.

A prize distribution ceremony will be held to felicitate and recognise the outstanding contributions in various fields for 2018-19. MD’s Gold Medal and MD’s Silver Medal will be awarded to the best LMRC employees associated with Metro project, Metro operations and Metro maintenance. The best maintained Metro station will also be awarded with the ‘Best Kept Metro Station’ award by the LMRC MD.

Students from various schools and colleges have been invited for a technical exhibition at Sachivalaya Metro station so that they become familiar with Lucknow Metro’s journey.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 23:49 IST