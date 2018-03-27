Lucknow Municipal Corporation, European Union sign MoU for developing the state capital

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has signed an agreement with the European Union (EU), under the latter’s International Urban Cooperation (IUC) programme, to share advanced technology and ensure finances for the development of the state capital.

As part of the agreement, the EU will also train LMC officials in waste management, financial management, quick and efficient complaint handling, energy conservation and more.

Additional municipal commissioner PK Srivastava said, “The EU has selected 12 cities in India under its IUC programme. The MoU was signed by mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, municipal commissioner Udairaj Singh and a two-member EU team comprising programme coordinator Pier Roberto Remetti and sustainable development expert Asheesh Vora on Monday.”

The EU team, all praises for the ‘Kanha Upvan’ project in the city, said that arranging knowledge exchange programmes with India would open up new areas of cooperation.

Agreements were also signed for cooperation in areas of general infrastructure development, transportation and capacity building.

The LMC delegation will soon visit Riga, the capital of Latvia in EU. They will be imparted training that will help them assist in developing the state capital as a smart city. The EU will also help LMC in preparing the local action plan for Lucknow’s development.

Municipal commissioner Udairaj Singh said, “Cities are growing and changing fast. With proper management, more people could mean more economic activity and wealth. However, more people also means more requirement of energy, water, health services, transportation and housing facilities, which places pressure on the environment. To meet this challenge, the EU has launched a three-year programme to promote international urban cooperation. Under this, European cities will connect with, build and share knowledge and solutions with other cities and regions.”

The effort is to design, implement and manage sustainable urban practices in an integrated and participative way, he said.

Under the IUC, local action plans will be developed through an inclusive, multi-stakeholder process, to ensure best results and open up market opportunities. These plans will help in exchange of best practices among cities that face similar challenges. Lucknow has been paired with Riga for such cooperation.