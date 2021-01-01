e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Lucknow: PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath to lay foundation of Light House Project today

Lucknow: PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath to lay foundation of Light House Project today

Under this project, 1,040 urban poor of Lucknow will get a flat [each] of 415 square ft area for Rs4.76 lakh

lucknow Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 08:50 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Prime minister Narendra Modi.
Prime minister Narendra Modi.(Sourced)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of the Light House Project (LHP) for the urban poor in Lucknow on Friday, the state government said in a statement.

“Under this project, 1,040 urban poor of Lucknow will get a flat [each] of 415 square ft area for Rs4.76 lakh. The state government has set a timeline of a year to complete this project,” the statement added.

Officials said the actual cost of each flat will be Rs12.59 lakh and the Centre, as well as the state, are subsidising the project.

Modi and Adityanath will also virtually participate virtually in the foundation ceremony of Global Housing Technology Challenge India and distribution f houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in six states.

Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed; traffic diverted
Here’s how Centre plans to distribute Covid-19 vaccine
Mercury drops to 1.1°C in Delhi; parts of N-W India record sub-zero temperatures
Cabinet secretary writes to ministries over delays in policy implementation
Watch: India rings in New Year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic
