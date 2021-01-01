Lucknow: PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath to lay foundation of Light House Project today

lucknow

Jan 01, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of the Light House Project (LHP) for the urban poor in Lucknow on Friday, the state government said in a statement.

“Under this project, 1,040 urban poor of Lucknow will get a flat [each] of 415 square ft area for Rs4.76 lakh. The state government has set a timeline of a year to complete this project,” the statement added.

Officials said the actual cost of each flat will be Rs12.59 lakh and the Centre, as well as the state, are subsidising the project.

Modi and Adityanath will also virtually participate virtually in the foundation ceremony of Global Housing Technology Challenge India and distribution f houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in six states.