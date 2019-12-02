Lucknow to host national youth fest; Yogi reviews preparations

lucknow

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 23:40 IST

The state capital will host the 23rd National Youth Festival from January 12 to 16. To discuss the preparations for the event, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the officers concerned on Monday evening, said a statement issued by his office.

Yogi said at the meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to inaugurate the festival. He asked the officers to complete the preparations well and in time.

“For youths to participate in the festival, send letters to all the states soon,” Yogi was quoted in the statement.

The CM said that invitees should include youths from the National Cadet Corps, the National Service Scheme, ‘Yuvak Mangal Dal’ and youths who had done excellent work in different areas.

He said that appropriate arrangements should be put in place for the visiting participants, including lodging, food, and other necessities.

The Indira Gandhi Pratishthan will be the venue for the event beginning on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

The union government’s youth affairs and sports department, Uttar Pradesh’s youth welfare department, the Nehru Yuva Kendra and the NSS are jointly organising the festival, which will include various kinds of cultural and interactive activities.

At the meeting, the CM asked the officers concerned to arrange Vivekanand’s literature for gifting it to the participants.

He said that products falling under the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) Scheme should be given away as prizes to the winners at the event.