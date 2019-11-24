e-paper
Maha governor must issue white paper: SP

lucknow Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gobind Chaudhary, who is leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, on Sunday said Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari must release a white paper on the minutes of all the developments that took place between the time of revoking the President’s rule and formation of the new government.

“We request the Maharashtra governor to release the white paper to restore the dignity of the post he is holding. In the night, the recommendation for revoking President’s rule was made. It was revoked and then the new government was formed. People are discussing this in the streets and on social media. Such a thing does not suit the post. Thus, the governor should release a white paper on all that happened.”

In a statement addressed to the Maharashtra governor, Chaudhary said: “It is very important as to what time did you send the report to Delhi with the recommendation for revocation of the President’s Rule. What time the President gave assent? What time it went to the PM? At what time instructions were issued for a cabinet meeting?”

Chaudhary added: “And finally at what hour and minute did you invite Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for formation of the government.”

